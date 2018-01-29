 Oyo 2019: Lawmakers endorse Akintola | Nigeria Today
Oyo 2019: Lawmakers endorse Akintola

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary to pick its candidate for the 2019 governorship election,  lawmakers in the Oyo State House of Assembly have endorsed one of the aspirants for the ticket, Chief Adeniyi Akintola, SAN.

Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN)

The lawmakers spoke about Chief Akintola in glowing terms during  his recent visit to the House of Assembly.

Chief Akintola was a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly between 1991/ 92 and served as   Deputy Speaker and Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Public Petitions & Judiciary.

Chairman of   Parliamentary Affairs Committee of   the House, Honourable Segun Ajanaku   described Chief Akintola as a role model in legislative business and   parliamentary leadership.

He said:” If it were to be that party nomination for governorship is like that of nomination for political appointment the House would ask Chief Akintola to take a bow and leave, which mean it’s a done deal.”

Honourable Olawunmi Bimbo Oladeji, representing Ogbomosho North spoke in same vein as she applauded Chief Akintola’s aspiration.

 

 

