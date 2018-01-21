Oyo grants access for exploration of mineral resources

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The Oyo State Government has granted permission for the geological exploration of Talc (Talcum Powder) and other mineral resources in some parts of the state. The government said that the exercise will enable the state government create a data bank of all the mineral resources deposited in the Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa zones of the state as well as enable both local and foreign investors access them. The Special Adviser to Governor Abiola Ajimobi on Solid Minerals, Honourable Mathew Oyedokun stated this during a week-long inspection and landmark survey at Ilero Area to determine the quantity and quality of Talc Mineral resources available for exploration in the area.

