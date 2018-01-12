 Paddy rice production increases from 5m tonnes to 17m tonnes in 2 years | Nigeria Today
Paddy rice production increases from 5m tonnes to 17m tonnes in 2 years

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the production of rice paddy had increased from five million tonnes to 17 million tonnes in the last two and half years. The minister made this known when the Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

