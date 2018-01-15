 Palestinian President Rejects Trump’s Peace Accords | Nigeria Today
Palestinian President Rejects Trump’s Peace Accords

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Mahmud Abbad the President of Palestine has denounced US President Donald Trump’s offer of peace to the Middle East as ‘the slap of the century’ on Sunday based on trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Abbad also deemed the US ambassadors to the UN and Israel, Nikki Haley and David Friedman as a ‘disgrace’ […]

