Palestinians to get 3G mobile services in West Bank: official
Reuters
GAZA (Reuters) – Palestinian cellular providers Jawwal and Wataniya Mobile will launch 3G mobile networks for customers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank by the end of January, an official said on Monday. FILE PHOTO: A Palestinian youth leaves Jawwal's …
