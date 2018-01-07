 Pambazuka National Lottery suspends operations in Kenya – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pambazuka National Lottery suspends operations in Kenya – The Standard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa


Pambazuka National Lottery suspends operations in Kenya
Early Sunday, Pambazuka National Lottery announced that it had suspended operations in Kenya citing high taxes imposed by Government. “Operating any lottery under this framework is not possible and therefore business operations are forced to close
