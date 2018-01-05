Pandemonium as APC, PDP Clash in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday clashed at Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State causing injuries on some people.

The two parties had fixed yesterday for their get together for the New Year 2018.

It was gathered that the crisis started at about 8:30a.m. when supporters of the APC allegedly went to the house of the PDP chairman in the local government, Mr. Bola Ogunmolu at Isalu Quarters when the cooking was going on.

According to findings, APC supporters allegedly destroyed all that were being cooked in the house of the PDP chairman.

The attackers were said to have scattered everything that was being done while the women that were doing the cooking ran for their lives.

A PDP chieftain, Mayowa Akinmoladun, who spoke with journalists said the party members started preparation for the party after obtaining permission from the divisional police station in the town.

Akinmoladun, who was the former Special Assistant to Governor Olusegun Mimiko of Political Matters, said the party chairman in the local government was attacked in front of the police station where he had gone to lodge a complaint.

He said some people got injured during the crisis as attackers went away with food items including rice and raw meat just as canopies and chairs at the venue were destroyed.

Speaking on the matter, the APC Acting chairman in the state, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, who is an indigene of the town, said he was not aware of the clash.

Adetimehin said as the number one APC man in the state, he was supposed to know if such thing happened in the town.

The party chairman said the party got approval from the police for the party to hold.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the Ondo State Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the clash.

He said the APC duly applied for permission to organise the party yesterday.

Joseph said the police would give permit to the PDP if they decide to hold the get together any day they decide to hold the party.

He said normalcy had returned to the town as the Caretaker Chairman of Idanre Local Government had reached an agreement with the PDP on the matter.

The PPRO said the chairman had agreed to compensate the PDP for whatever they might have lost.

He said there was no arrest as members of the two parties had agreed amicably to allow peace to reign in the town.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

