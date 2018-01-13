Pandemonium as gunmen takeover Makurdi, 1 feared dead

Information reaching us from Makurdi, the Benue State capital says gunmen have taken grip of the mourning state right now as the area is under intense attack. This is coming barely 48 hours after the bodies of 73 locals slain by Fulani herdsmen were given mass burial at the state capital. An eyewitness told our […]

Pandemonium as gunmen takeover Makurdi, 1 feared dead

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

