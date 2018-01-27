Panic as Dana Aircraft Loses Control, Hits Fence At Abuja Airport With Passengers On Board

A commercial aircraft belonging to Dana Air nearly crashed after hitting the fence of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Friday. This is coming in less than 24 hours after a chartered aircraft lost its tyres and landing gear at the same airport. The Dana plane with registration number 5 N-DEV from Port Harcourt, […]

The post Panic as Dana Aircraft Loses Control, Hits Fence At Abuja Airport With Passengers On Board appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

