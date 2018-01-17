Paracetamol abuse damages liver, kidney — PSN
PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Nigeria has warned against indiscriminate or misuse of paracetamol, saying such practice damages the liver and kidney. PSN chairman, FCT chapter, Jelili Kilani, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja on Tuesday, emphasised that paracetamol, an analgesic, was not supposed to be misused. Mr. […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!