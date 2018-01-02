Parents flock shops to purchase uniforms ahead of the new academic term – K24 TV
|
K24 TV
|
Parents flock shops to purchase uniforms ahead of the new academic term
K24 TV
The national steering committee on curriculum reforms is expected to meet on Wednesday morning as speculation rises over the possible postponement of the nationwide roll out of the new 2-6-6-3 education curriculum. education cabinet secretary dr. fred …
Experts meet to determine fate of bold school reforms
Sindh CM Forms Committee to Review Education Sector, Suggest Overhaul
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!