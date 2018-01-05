Paris Club Refunds: Bayelsa Govt. Commits N5.6bn To Salary Arrears

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has authorised the release of N5.6 billion out of its share of N13.5 billion Paris Club Debt refund, to pay one and half months’ salary arrears owed workers in 2016. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that outstanding salary arrears to workers in Bayelsa Civil Service stands at four […]

The post Paris Club Refunds: Bayelsa Govt. Commits N5.6bn To Salary Arrears appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

