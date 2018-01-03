Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka
Information Nigeria
Millionaire heriress Paris Hilton, 36, announced on her social media pages that she is engaged to her boyfriend Chris Zylka. Zylka, 32, an actor and a model proposed to Hilton over the weekend during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado. “I am so excited to …
Paris engaged to Chris
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!