Parliament finalises rules for impeachment – News24



News24 Parliament finalises rules for impeachment

News24

Parliament is convening an urgent meeting to finalise the drafting of the rules to give effect to section 89 of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of a president from office. The subcommittee dealing with the review of the National Assembly …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest