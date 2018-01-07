Parliament finalises rules for impeachment – News24
Parliament finalises rules for impeachment
Parliament is convening an urgent meeting to finalise the drafting of the rules to give effect to section 89 of the Constitution, which deals with the removal of a president from office. The subcommittee dealing with the review of the National Assembly …
