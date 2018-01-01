Pastor Adeboye Reveals 11 “Powerful” Prophesies For 2018

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has prophesied that proverbial “significant goliaths will fall” this year in a list of eleven “powerful” prophesies he revealed for 2018.

He made the eleven revelations, which were divided into 3 groups – individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and what the world should expect in general – while speaking at the Crossover Service at the Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man of God also prophesied that significant Goliath would fall this year and that erstwhile stubborn mountains would move before the children of God.

On the international scene, Adeboye said there would be less fire outbreaks, but more floods globally.

Here are the prophesies below:

Individual

Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move. Many people will wake up to realise that their future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

Sabotteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Nigeria

Significant goliaths will fall. Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well.

International

This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods. There will be misunderstandings amongs nation but no major wars. Pray against assasination attempts globally. There will record breaking temperatures both high and low. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical.

The count down to the end has started.

The post Pastor Adeboye Reveals 11 “Powerful” Prophesies For 2018 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

