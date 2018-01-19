 Pastor arrested for charming and Abducting a member says ‘God told me she’s my Wife’ | Nigeria Today
Pastor arrested for charming and Abducting a member says ‘God told me she’s my Wife’

A self-acclaimed minister, who is said to be top petition warrior in chapel has been captured in Asaba, after a 21 year girl young lady who was proclaimed missing, was found in his shop..

It was gathered that the minister enchanted her with ‘touch and take after’ as she couldn’t leave the minister’s side following him wherever he went, and he continued yelling that God uncovered to him that she’s his destined wife.

Adding to the inconveniences the congregation even denied him to be arrested by the police. captured.

