Pastor David Ibiyeomie drops court charges against Kemi Olunloyo

Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, Port Harcourt, David Ibiyeomie, has dropped all charges of defamation against controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo. Kemi Olunloyo, excited by the development, quickly took to her Instagram page to announce her freedom. She wrote, “My charges of #criminaldefamation has been dropped by Nigerian police and plaintiff Pastor David Ibiyeomie. […]

