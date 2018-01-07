 Pastor viewpoint: Got any plans for the New Year? – Hudson Star Observer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor viewpoint: Got any plans for the New Year? – Hudson Star Observer

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hudson Star Observer

Pastor viewpoint: Got any plans for the New Year?
Hudson Star Observer
Ahh, a new year! What will we see in this new year? If you think 2017 was a shocker, what might happen in 2018? There's no way to really know. In the Bible there is an interesting way that the apostle James looks at the future. In James 2:13-15 it is
Welcome to 2018: A year of a new dawnGistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.