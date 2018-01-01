Patience Jonathan Didn’t Earn $15m, She Stole It From Govt – EFCC Tells Court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan lacked the wherewithal to genuinely earn the $15.5 million she has been laying claim to. The anti-graft body said that instead the funds were stolen from the Federal Government and its agencies between 2013 and 2015. The body named…

The post Patience Jonathan Didn't Earn $15m, She Stole It From Govt – EFCC Tells Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

