Patience Jonathan loses legal tussle over forfeited $5.7m

The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, over the temporary forfeiture of her $5.7million. Jonathan had appealed a ruling by a Federal High Court in Lagos which temporarily ordered the money’s forfeiture to the Federal Government. The Court of Appeal upheld […]

