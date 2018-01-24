Patience Jonathan’s sister arrested after returning from Dubai trip with house girl

Esther Oba, a sister to former first lady, Patience Jonathan has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport after she returned from a trip to Dubai in the company of her family and house girl. Oba was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and delivered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) […]

The post Patience Jonathan’s sister arrested after returning from Dubai trip with house girl appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

