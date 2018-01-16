 Paul Pogba starred against Stoke and is now unbeaten in 35 games – SkySports | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paul Pogba starred against Stoke and is now unbeaten in 35 games – SkySports

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Paul Pogba starred against Stoke and is now unbeaten in 35 games
SkySports
Paul Pogba could be forgiven for wondering what the fuss is all about with Manchester City. While Pep Guardiola's leaders lost their own unbeaten record this season, the Manchester United midfielder's run goes on. The 3-0 victory over Stoke on Monday
Manchester United 3-0 Stoke recap as goals from Valencia, Martial and Lukaku give Red Devils comfortable winMirror.co.uk
Paul Pogba: Manchester United still want to catch Prem leaders CityESPN.co.uk
Pogba warns City that Man Utd will not give up the chaseGoal.com
The Times –Independent.ie –ManUtd.com –SBS – The World Game
all 548 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.