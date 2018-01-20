Pay Manhandled Petroleum Dealer N21m, Court Orders NSCDC
There was jubilation in Okuku community, Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State when news broke out to residents of the community that a High Court sitting in Calabar has ordered the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp NSCDC to pay N21m damages to one Mr. Frank Oko, who doubles as manager Tonimas petrol […]
The post Pay Manhandled Petroleum Dealer N21m, Court Orders NSCDC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
