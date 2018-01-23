 Payment Processor Stripe to End Support for Bitcoin | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Payment Processor Stripe to End Support for Bitcoin

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Payments processor Stripe announced it would end support for bitcoin in April, citing rising transaction costs and times as two reasons for the move.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.