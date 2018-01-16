PBoC Official Calls for Wider Ban on Chinese Crypto Trading: Report
The vice governor of China’s central bank is reportedly seeking a wider ban on services related to cryptocurrency trading in the country.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!