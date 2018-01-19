 PBoC Reportedly Orders Payment Services to Stop Serving Crypto Traders | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PBoC Reportedly Orders Payment Services to Stop Serving Crypto Traders

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

The PBoC’s Beijing division has reportedly issued a document requiring payment services to stop facilitating crypto trading activities.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.