PDP Asks Amaechi to Resign as Minister over His Appointment as Buhari’s Campaign Director

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thursday demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, from the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The party which hinged its demand on the alleged re-appointment of Amaechi as the Director-General (DG) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term campaign, also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olagbondiyan, PDP said Amaechi, has already began to function as the DG Campaign for Buhari second term, adding that, he already held meetings with some of the governors elected on the platform of the APC.

“If APC has any strand of dignity, then Amaechi must resign as the Minister of Transportation having been appointed and already functioning as the DG of President Buhari’s campaign.

“Under the constitution of Nigeria, Amaechi cannot combine the job of a minister with another responsibility such as the DG of a campaign organisation.

“Amaechi’s action in accepting the job while still holding office as minister is in clear breach of the oath of office and the oath of allegiance which he swore to in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended). He should therefore resign his office as minister with immediate effect,” it said.

The opposition party recalled that when as a serving Minister of Works, Chief Tony Anenih, was appointed to head the campaign of then President Olusegun Obasanjo, Anenih resigned as minister.

While accusing the APC of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, the PDP expressed shock that APC is more interested in setting up an electoral structure for a second term when Nigerians are dying daily of hunger and poverty whereas others are being slaughtered in their communities by mauraders, all owing particularly to APC’s dismal performance in its nearly three years in office.

“Is it not instructive for Nigerians to now know that the APC has not the littlest agenda on governance for our people and do not have the interest of Nigerians at heart. They have shown that all they care for is their selfish political and pecuniary interests,” the PDP said.

The party therefore urged Nigerians to respond with the full force of the votes and kick out the selfish and incompetent APC out of office come 2019.

