PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State achievement is enough to instill confidence in people that he can rule the country come 2019. Reacting on the raging controversy surrounding the New Year predictions of a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the deputy national chairman of the […]
The post PDP Backs Mbaka, Says Dankwambo Qualified To Be President appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
