PDP bemoans Benue, Kaduna, Rivers killings

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday described the recent massacre of defenseless Nigerians in Benue, Rivers, Kaduna and other states as extremely wicked, iniquitous and horrifying.

The party also flayed as inexcusable, the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC Federal Government to act upon early danger signs and threats by taking cautionary measures that could have averted the killings, particularly in Benue state.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Thursday further lamented the insensitivity of the APC Presidency which reacted to the ugly incidents only after the PDP and well-meaning Nigerians called them to task.

The party said the height of insensitivity of the APC Presidency became glaring in its reaction, wherein a media aide issued some apathetic and indifferent lines without any precise commitment towards bringing the perpetrators to book and assurances of adequate security to forestall a reoccurrence.

The PDP also called on the Presidency to have some soul-searching with regard to its silence and loud indifference whenever citizens fall under such horrifying attacks.

“What a way to start the new year? The sheer insensitivity of the APC Government have continued to cause our nation a lot of pain and sorrow.

“Is it not only a careless and inept leadership like the APC government that will ignore the danger signs in any part of the country and leave its citizens defenseless, just to be massacred by marauders?

“If the APC Federal Government had effectively acted upon the danger signs and had provided adequate security in flash points across the country, particularly in Benue state, north central and Southern Kaduna area, this massacre of Nigerians, who were already impoverished by the APC’s misrule, could have been prevented.

“Is it not a tragic trajectory of governance that while the APC Presidency was busy basking on its orchestrated New Year self-praise and empty promises, bandits were having a field day mowing down citizens in cold blood?

“Is it not also an irony that when the government was prompted to react to the spate of killings, all its officials could do was to respond in a most indifferent, nearly unconcerned and almost without compassion manner?

“Indeed, PDP aligns with Nigerians that the APC and the Presidency should have a serious soul searching on their clear indifference towards the persistent killings and maiming of citizens by bandits who constantly invade communities, slaughter the people and walk away with blood of our compatriots in their hands.

“We insist that for the nation to be reassured, the Federal Government must show commitment by ensuring that the perpetrators of these killings are immediately brought to book and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“We therefore charge our military and other security agencies to leave no stone unturned in this direction,” the statement read.

The PDP commiserated with the families of the victims, even as it directed its members across board to assist and continue to pray for them.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

