PDP Condemns APC Govs, Ministers’ Silence on Benue Killings

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and some serving federal ministers over their silence on the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Benue State over the killings of scores of citizens in the state by suspected Fulani bandits.

The party described as a tragic failure of character and an act of hypocrisy the fact that the same APC governors who in 2013, unleashed insults on the PDP and its federal government for allegedly delaying in visiting the frontlines of Borno at the heat of insurgency attacks, have lost their voices now that President Buhari has refused to visit Benue, Taraba or Kaduna State to condole the people.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement thursday, invited Nigerians to note that neither the APC governors nor any federal delegation has visited Benue, Taraba or Kaduna State since the unabating killings and the traumatising mass burial of victims.

“It is unfortunate that the same APC leaders, who heavily criticised the PDP and wrongly accused it of staying away from troubled parts of the country, have become dumb under President Buhari in spite of his daily failures in governance and heartrending indifference to the plight of Nigerians.

“Today, Nigerians are heartbroken to realise that those they thought were patriots and messiahs never had any iota of goodwill towards them.

“The question are, why have the APC governors and ministers suddenly lost their voices now that President Buhari has refused to visit Benue or show any form of empathy to the plight of Nigerians? Have Benue and Taraba now become ‘no go areas’ for President Buhari? Indeed, this indifference calls for deeper reflection by Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has appointed Senator Ighoyota Amori as his Political Adviser. The appointment takes efect from January 01, 2018.

Before this appointment, Senator Amori, who represented Delta Central in the Senate, had served as political adviser two past governors of Delta State as well as Special Adviser on Reconciliation and Conflict Management to two past National Chairmen of the PDP, the latest being the immediate past National Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

In the statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Amori has over the years distinguished himself as a patriot and statesman who is fervently committed to the stability of not only the PDP but also the nation at large.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

