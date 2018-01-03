PDP Condemns Benue Attack, Urges Presidency To Intervene
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s attack by gunmen on Benue farmers, calling on the presidency to arrest and bring the culprits to book. The PDP Publicity Secretary in Benue, Mr Bemgba Iortyom made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi. “Once again, heavily armed gunmen on Jan. 2, unleashed violence […]
The post PDP Condemns Benue Attack, Urges Presidency To Intervene appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
