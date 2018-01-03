PDP Condemns Benue Attack, Urges Presidency To Intervene

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s attack by gunmen on Benue farmers, calling on the presidency to arrest and bring the culprits to book. The PDP Publicity Secretary in Benue, Mr Bemgba Iortyom made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi. “Once again, heavily armed gunmen on Jan. 2, unleashed violence […]

The post PDP Condemns Benue Attack, Urges Presidency To Intervene appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

