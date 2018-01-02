PDP crisis: Fresh PDP announces plan to displace Secondus, Governors’ Forum

The aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, under the banner of ‘Fresh PDP’ have announced their new plan to inaugurate what it called the authentic National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP on January 22, 2018, to replace the Prince Uche Secondus led committee. The ‘Fresh PDP’ has its national secretariat at Asokoro, […]

PDP crisis: Fresh PDP announces plan to displace Secondus, Governors’ Forum

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

