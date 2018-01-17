 . . . PDP Donates Items To Benue IDPs | Nigeria Today
. . . PDP Donates Items To Benue IDPs

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) has stressed that it cannot play politics in the face of killing of innocent Nigerians while donating food and non food materials worth millions of naira to IDPs in Benue State. The national chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this yesterday in Makurdi, Benue State […]

