PDP Launches Social Media War Against APC

Deputy national chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwunmi, has asked youths of the party to populate the social media and expose the failings of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The deputy national chairman who gave the charge at an interactive session of the PDP youth […]

The post PDP Launches Social Media War Against APC appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

