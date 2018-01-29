PDP mocks Buhari’s AU Anti-Corruption honour – Vanguard
PDP mocks Buhari's AU Anti-Corruption honour
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the naming of President Muhammed Buhari as African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion as laughable, and described the honour as Africa's joke of the year. The party said leaders of the African …
