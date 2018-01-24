PDP: Obasanjo has vindicated us

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo letter to President Buhari has vindicated the PDP position that President Buhari has failed Nigeria in all ramifications.

In a press statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday, the PDP maintained that Chief Obasanjo’s letter has rekindled the fate of the people in the democratic process.The PDP said Nigerians overrated President Buhari in 2015, but having seen his capacity now, most Nigerians are concerned about the quality of presidential candidates to be presented by various parties for the 2019 election.

The PDP said while the APC are already caught up with President Buhari, the PDP was open for new engagement that will bring a President that Nigeria truly deserves at this crucial moment.

“It said Nigerians would recall that in the heat of 2015 elections, many citizens, who claimed to have become tired of the PDP and its government, opted for a coalition of strange bedfellows who had little or no experience in governance as a vehicle for electoral victory. Expectedly, in their confusion, they have plunged us into this regrettable situation that has brought our nation to its knees.

“The PDP is now standing on a truly democratic ground that perfectly represents and reflects the hopes and aspirations of all Nigerians irrespective of their class, creed or tribe.

“That is why our great party has now, more than ever before, become a center of the new patriotic and broad-based engagements by well-meaning Nigerians and coalitions across board, including past leaders, in rekindling our democratic process that places priority on returning power to the people.

“We therefore call on Nigerians, including all our leaders across board, to come together to rebuild our nation on PDP’s consolidated base rather than traversing on another learning curve.”

On Chief Obasanjo’s advise: The former President has vindicated us on our position that the @MBuhari led @APCNigeria government has failed in all ramifications. However, we reject the call for a 3rd force and urge all stakeholders in the country to embrace the PDP rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/O8yNWkodcw

— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) January 23, 2018

