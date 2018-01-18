PDP Senators Physically Obstruct Senator From Defecting to APC In Rowdy Session
When Senator Representing Ebonyi South, Sonny Ogbuoji announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) he must have thought there’d be some murmuring of dissent from his PDP colleagues, but he got more than he bargained for. On hearing of his intentions to defect, PDP senators were […]
The post PDP Senators Physically Obstruct Senator From Defecting to APC In Rowdy Session appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!