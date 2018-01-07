 PDP sweeps Delta council polls, APC kicks | Nigeria Today
PDP sweeps Delta council polls, APC kicks

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday in Asaba won 23 out of the 25 local government areas of Delta in Saturday’s council elections across the state. Chairman of Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), Mr. Mike Ogbodu, gave the details when he announced the results on Sunday in Asaba.

