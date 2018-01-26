PDP to Begin e-registration of Members

Dickson reconciles aggrieved members

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has said the party will commence electronic registration of members in the days ahead.

The unveiling of the PDP’s plan came just as the chairman of the reconciliation committee, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, met with aggrieved members of the party yesterday urging them to stay in the party to rebuild and reposition it for electoral victory.

Speaking at a meeting with the Forum of Ministers yesterday in Abuja, Secondus assured them that the leadership keeps an open door policy.

He also told them that the party would soon kick start the electronic registration of members nationwide as part of its reform strategy.

“The best way to go is organising transparent elections. He said the new NWC will not go the old ways but will have to abide by the constitution of the party. We will also devolve powers to the local level, away from the usual powerful people from Abuja,” he said.

Secondus said the NWC was also putting all the necessary strategies together and that by 2019, the PDP would be returned back to power by Nigerians since the APC’s has failed abysmally.

While addressing the aggrieved members, Dickson called on them to show more understanding, solidarity and a willingness to sacrifice for the general good of the party.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Francis Agbo, quoted Dickson as having made the comment while addressing aspirants of the last national convention of the party held in December, 2017 at the Wadata Plaza Headquarters òf the party in Abuja thursday.

He commended the aspirants for demonstrating a willingness to sacrifice their individual interest for the progress of the party.

He explained that the meeting was designed to thank the membership of the PDP for clinging onto the party especially through “this trying period.”

This is an opportunity to thank you all for your contributions to the development, sustenance of our party especially at this trying period.

“If we had had this meeting three years ago, this place would have been filled to the brim but since after the unfortunate event where the change came and gave us a terrible change, it seems that even people who profited so much from our party, have gone to the other side and yet people like you, steadfast members of the party like you are still in the PDP,” he said.

