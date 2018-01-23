PDP to boycott Osun LG polls

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Leadership of the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the party will not participate in the local government election slated for Saturday, January 27.

PDP Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, who disclosed this in Osogbo during the party’s annual prayer, said the exercise is illegal and unconstitutional, following a subsisting litigation against it at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said the parliamentary system of government introduced by the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration at the local government level is also unconstitutional, adding that “PDP will never kowtow to such illegality.”

“We have a national constitution and we are running a federal system of government in Nigeria. Now, they want to enact a parliamentary system of government at the local government level and this particular matter is a subject of litigation in the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“We are a law-abiding party. So, we will not take part in an election that the court might nullify afterwards because of illegality.

“We are not going to commit our resources to an illegal election and local government system,” the chairman said.

Adagunodo also disclosed that by tomorrow, the Abuja Federal High Court would decide whether or not, the Osun Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) would still go ahead with the elections on Saturday as scheduled.

A chieftain and governorship aspirant of the party, Gbenga Owolabi, said PDP is working in unison to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election scheduled for September.

He insisted that PDP would not have any thing to do with the local government election pending the outcome of the court judgment on it.

OSIEC chairman, Segun Oladitan, however, told newsmen yesterday that the election would still hold on Saturday as scheduled because the court summons served the commission by the Federal High Court, Abuja was not binding on it, as it was served to the state’s liaison office in Abuja.

