PDP will boot Ambode out of Lagos in 2019–Taofeek Gani
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Publicity Secretary in Lagos state, Taofeek Gani, has said that his party would boot out Ambode in the 2019 governorship election. He told NAN: “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning the governorship election in Lagos in 2019,’’ Mr.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!