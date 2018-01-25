‘Peace accord can’t stop Oando Forensic Audit’ – Daily Trust
|
'Peace accord can't stop Oando Forensic Audit'
Daily Trust
The Oando Shareholders Solidarity Group (OSSG) has said that the intervention of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi in the face-off between the company and one of its aggrieved shareholder cannot stop a forensic audit planned by the Securities and …
We're still in court with Oando, audit continues –SEC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!