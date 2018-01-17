 Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut | Nigeria Today
Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

Nigeria Police Force has said the office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Jabi, Abuja remains shut because the order proscribing the existence and operations of the organisation is still in force. A Federal High Court recently ruled that the office be opened. But the police said they have appealed the judgment and filed […]

