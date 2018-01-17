Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut

Nigeria Police Force has said the office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Jabi, Abuja remains shut because the order proscribing the existence and operations of the organisation is still in force. A Federal High Court recently ruled that the office be opened. But the police said they have appealed the judgment and filed […]

Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

