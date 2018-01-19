 Peak Milk, Sports Ministry Unveil New Power Gym In Lagos – Complete Sports Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peak Milk, Sports Ministry Unveil New Power Gym In Lagos – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Peak Milk, Sports Ministry Unveil New Power Gym In Lagos
Complete Sports Nigeria
By James Agberebi: Friesland Campina Wamco makers of Peak Milk, in partnership with the Nigerian Ministry of Sports, unveiled a new National Stadium Power gym on Friday. The unveiling ceremony took place inside the National Stadium, Lagos. Present at
Minister unveils refurbished Para Powerlifting GymThe Nation Newspaper
Dalung unveils renovated power gym at National Stadium in LagosThe Eagle Online

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.