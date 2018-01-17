Peals of laughter …as Mnangagwa shares tips on how to become President – New Era
New Era
Peals of laughter …as Mnangagwa shares tips on how to become President
New Era
Windhoek-Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa left hundreds of Zimbabweans living in Namibia in stitches on Monday when he offered practical tips on how to become president of a country. “First, you need to be poisoned and you need to survive the …
