Pele pulls out of London event after collapse

Brazilian great Pele collapsed with exhaustion and was forced to cancel a long-planned trip to London this Sunday.

The Football Writers Association (FWA) was due to host a dinner in his honour at the Savoy hotel on Sunday but said the 77-year-old would not make it.

‘In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests which appear to point to severe exhaustion,’ the FWA said in a statement.

‘He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion.’

Pele, who is the only player to win three World Cups, has been taken to hospital for kidney and prostate problems in recent years and also underwent hip surgery.

Still considered by many to be the greatest player of all time, he appeared in a wheelchair at his last big international appearance in Moscow in December for the draw for the 2018 World Cup.

An adviser to Pele told Brazilian media the 77-year-old – who used a walking frame in an appearance at the 2018 Carioca Football Championship earlier this week – pulled out of the trip to the United Kingdom to avoid fatigue.

He scored 77 goals in 92 caps for Brazil, helping his country to World Cup glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

“While it is incredibly sad Pele cannot attend the function, the FWA are grateful that all those who have been asked to pay tribute on the night Gareth Southgate, Cliff Jones, Gordon Banks and Steve Hunt are determined to help make the evening a memorable one.

“Pele’s team have also asked that we film the event and send a copy to Brazil in the knowledge it will lift the great man’s spirits to see his friends are thinking of him and sending their best wishes. With that in mind, we want to do Pele proud and make Sunday night as memorable as possible.

“It goes without saying, Pele has an open invitation to any of our functions once he regains his health and we are already discussing the possibility of him joining us in May for the Footballer of the Year dinner.”

