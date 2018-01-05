Pension Fraud Responsible For Kogi Director’s Death – Bello

The Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, yesterday said the late director in the Kogi State Civil Service, Mr Alphonsus Ameh, was sacked over his alleged involvement in the fraudulent diversion of over N225m Pensioners’ fund. The chief press secretary (CPS) to the state governor, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja, disclosed that Ameh and four others in […]

The post Pension Fraud Responsible For Kogi Director’s Death – Bello appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

