 People Can’t Stop Talking About This ‘Indecent’ Photo Of Mercy Aigbe And Bolanle Ninalowo – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

People Can’t Stop Talking About This ‘Indecent’ Photo Of Mercy Aigbe And Bolanle Ninalowo – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

People Can't Stop Talking About This 'Indecent' Photo Of Mercy Aigbe And Bolanle Ninalowo
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has been dragged by fans over a photo they tagged 'indecent', she shared with an actor, Bolanle Ninalowo. Though some defended her, saying she was just doing what she was paid for, others linked the photo to what caused

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.