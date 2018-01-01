Pep Guardiola Expects Alexis Sanchez To Stay At Arsenal

Pep Guardiola believes Man City target Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal beyond the January transfer window.

City attempted to sign Alexis Sanchez in the summer, launching a £60m bid on August’s Deadline Day, but the Gunners refused to let him leave because they could not land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar.

“I don’t know (what’s going to happen) but he’s a player of Arsenal and I think he is going to stay there,” he said.

“There is some time to ask me that but I have a lot of things to think about, because in two days we have another game.

“In the internal meetings we are going to decide what is best. But my feeling now is that he’s an Arsenal player and he will be.”

