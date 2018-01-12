Pepsi Has Made A New Cindy Crawford Commercial – Here’s The Iconic Original [Video]

Over the years, stars that have appeared in Pepsi ads have included the likes of Beyonce, Cindy Crawford, Madonna, Tina Turner, Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monáe – and of course Michael Jackson.

To honour them – although Pepsi has not released details on who exactly they will be honouring – Coke’s rivals will be kicking off a year-long campaign focused on the “Pepsi Generations”.

The first ad, called “This is the Pepsi”, and set to debut at this year’s Superbowl, will feature legend supermodel Crawford in reference to her “iconic 1992 Pepsi Super Bowl ad, in which the supermodel appeared in jean shorts and a white tank top as two boys gawked,” reports AdAge.

Remember?

“Since our brand was founded more than a century ago, Pepsi has stood for a youthful spirit and the choice of a new generation,” said Chad Stubbs, vice president of marketing for Pepsi in North America, in a statement. “2018 will be a year to celebrate the past while embracing the future; always reminding consumers to do what they love and have a little fun in their lives.”

Yay.

Hopefully they have learnt from their Kendall Jenner mistake. #NeverForget

[source:adage]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

